Keep Network Hits Market Capitalization of $103.99 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $103.99 million and $951,378.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00120582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00168813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00504686 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00265363 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019099 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,878,564 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.