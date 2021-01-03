ICON (ICX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $58.54 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $274.49 million and $58.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 579,791,945 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

