EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.58 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $3.92 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00008178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,025,866,489 coins and its circulating supply is 939,166,477 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

