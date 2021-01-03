Tornado (TCORE) Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Tornado has a market cap of $1.14 million and $2.29 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Tornado token can currently be bought for $190.09 or 0.00566467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

