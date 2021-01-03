Brokerages Expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The Descartes Systems Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 63,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,133. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,259,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,397,000 after buying an additional 140,118 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after buying an additional 126,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,981,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,117,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

