Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $212.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.78 million and the lowest is $207.74 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $239.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $828.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.43 million to $844.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $870.37 million, with estimates ranging from $833.20 million to $905.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.12. The stock had a trading volume of 725,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,715. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

