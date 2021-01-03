Lightstreams Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $3,498.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00039427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00267410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00027242 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $665.98 or 0.01992296 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,240 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.