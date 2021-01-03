Lykke Price Hits $0.0110 (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Lykke coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lykke has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Lykke has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $4,173.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lykke

Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lykke’s official website is lykke.com

Lykke Coin Trading

Lykke can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using US dollars.

