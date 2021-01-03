Freyrchain (FREC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded up 87.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Freyrchain has a market cap of $69,077.95 and $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Freyrchain has traded 90% higher against the dollar. One Freyrchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Freyrchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00039427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00267410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00027242 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.98 or 0.01992296 BTC.

Freyrchain Profile

Freyrchain (FREC) is a token. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Freyrchain’s official message board is medium.com/@freyrchain . The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Freyrchain is www.freyrchain.org

Buying and Selling Freyrchain

Freyrchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freyrchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freyrchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Freyrchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freyrchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.