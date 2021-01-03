Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $208.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.87. The company had a trading volume of 711,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,324. Atlassian has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $250.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of -162.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.