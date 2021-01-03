Naviaddress Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,518.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $61,648.09 and $23,518.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 102% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

