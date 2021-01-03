Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.68 Million

Brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report $28.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.20 million and the lowest is $23.10 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $82.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $108.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $116.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $213.00 million, with estimates ranging from $177.90 million to $228.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%.

EB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

EB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. 450,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 264,242 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Eventbrite by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eventbrite by 77.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

