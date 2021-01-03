$15.50 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce sales of $15.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $16.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $12.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $91.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.36 million to $92.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $88.50 million, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 24.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.54. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp purchased 42,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,468 shares of company stock worth $123,967. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of S&W Seed worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

