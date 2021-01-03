ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce $61.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.50 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $69.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $246.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $247.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $267.23 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $273.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.95.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in ORBCOMM by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 594,614 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 5,639,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,658. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $578.87 million, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

