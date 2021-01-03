Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce sales of $414.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.70 million and the highest is $420.60 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $403.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 557,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,406,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $904,800. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 960,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after buying an additional 146,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 349,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATSG stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 255,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,916. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.70.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

