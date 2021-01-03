TrueChain Market Capitalization Reaches $11.66 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. TrueChain has a market cap of $11.66 million and $6.96 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, DragonEX and OKEx. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00268503 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00027235 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $675.24 or 0.02016546 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb, ZB.COM, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

