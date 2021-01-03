The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $0.31

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $383.34 million and approximately $197.99 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00268503 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00027235 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.24 or 0.02016546 BTC.

About The Graph

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.