Ontology (ONT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $131.88 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Ontology has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $390.53 million and $131.88 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00015766 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007896 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002419 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016090 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

