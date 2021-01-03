The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RMR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,213. The RMR Group has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million. Research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 117,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

