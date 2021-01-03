Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 69.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,607,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,093,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after buying an additional 232,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.85. 4,311,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,086,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $92.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

