Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $20.95

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,176 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 486,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. 445,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

