Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post $84.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.96 million to $86.90 million. Inseego reported sales of $52.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $312.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.72 million to $314.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $357.40 million, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $372.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

In other news, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,072,514.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $615,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,232,079. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 46.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 72.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. 1,647,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,806. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

