Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $106.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.16 million and the highest is $110.45 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $102.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $510.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.06 million to $521.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $532.11 million, with estimates ranging from $522.44 million to $539.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 165,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.94. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,588.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,259,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

