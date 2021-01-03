Credits (CS) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $75,705.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

