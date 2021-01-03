Cortex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.42 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $19.88 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00269281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.08 or 0.02019161 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

