Nestree Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Nestree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $385,326.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,669.31 or 1.00400981 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00038261 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,390,030,850 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

