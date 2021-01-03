MediBloc [QRC20] Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,510.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,470.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $908.06 or 0.02796548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00462691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.09 or 0.01213670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.19 or 0.00422494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00181169 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

