BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Receives €62.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.38 ($73.38).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAS. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

BAS traded down €0.35 ($0.41) on Tuesday, reaching €64.72 ($76.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,144,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.89. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. BASF SE has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €68.49 ($80.58).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

