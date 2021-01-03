Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on PI. ValuEngine cut shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $424,202. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Impinj by 84.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 71,406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 14.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 82.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 84.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $41.87. 108,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $966.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

