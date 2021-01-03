Meta Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.80 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Meta has a total market cap of $14.96 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meta has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Meta token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00123998 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00173596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00514868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00274114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019427 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,632,291 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.