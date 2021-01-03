Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

