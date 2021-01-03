Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Price Target at $114.63

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 202,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,868. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.