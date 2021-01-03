Klever Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $17.68 million and approximately $41,605.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00123998 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00173596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00514868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00274114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019427 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Klever Token Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,301,653,653 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

