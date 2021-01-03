MediBloc [ERC20] Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Cashierest, Gate.io, DEx.top and Bittrex. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00039380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00270252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00026769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.80 or 0.02011480 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, IDEX, DEx.top, Bittrex, Cashierest, Kryptono, CPDAX, Upbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

