PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Brokerages expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to announce $3.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $6.50 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $15.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. US Capital Advisors downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $134,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 5,162,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,618. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.68.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

