The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. Piper Sandler began coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

In other news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $104,135.76. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $35,933.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,020,279 shares in the company, valued at $57,168,367.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,026 shares of company stock worth $9,919,049 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. 1,825,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,919. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

