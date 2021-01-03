Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. ValuEngine raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 401,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

In other Avista news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Avista by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Avista by 183.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Avista by 243.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

