CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,381. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company has a market cap of $585.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,304 shares of company stock worth $1,347,301 in the last 90 days. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in CURO Group by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,191 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CURO Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC grew its position in CURO Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.