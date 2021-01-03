Analysts Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) PT at $10.03

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of FSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

