SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post $129.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the highest is $131.76 million. SJW Group reported sales of $125.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $558.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $560.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $579.57 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $590.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.36. 62,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,226. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90.

In related news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SJW Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

