Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.22.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.
NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $91.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,930,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,365,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $97.98.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 433.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
