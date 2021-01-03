Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $91.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,930,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,365,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $97.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 433.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

