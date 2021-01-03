KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. DNB Markets raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,365. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.