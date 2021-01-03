Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

NCMGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of NCMGY stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,104. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

