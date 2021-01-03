Zuflo Coin (ZFL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,942.00

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Zuflo Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $95,333.93 and approximately $14,942.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00029096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00123927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00173496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00516840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00271023 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019418 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.