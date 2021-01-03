USD Coin Market Cap Hits $4.17 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24, Coinbase Pro and Coinsuper. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 billion and $1.97 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $914.20 or 0.02800508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 4,228,327,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,170,754,357 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, OKEx, CPDAX, Korbit, FCoin, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

