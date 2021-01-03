Beaxy Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1,579.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00271101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.14 or 0.02031422 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

