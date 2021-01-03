Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY remained flat at $$44.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $49.88.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

