Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meggitt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, November 13th. Investec raised shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Meggitt stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 18,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,161. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

