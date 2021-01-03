Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

ERF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,922. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $696.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 21,211,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after buying an additional 314,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enerplus by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,655,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005,075 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in Enerplus by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,411,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,908 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Enerplus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,381,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 806,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Enerplus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares during the period. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.