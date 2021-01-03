Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $24.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $107.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.50 million to $108.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.22 million, with estimates ranging from $122.60 million to $127.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $23.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. 62,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $481.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.